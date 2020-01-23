Spartan MMA offering free self-defense classes for men and women

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local mixed martial arts gym has organized several self-defense classes after a recent surge of interest from the community.
Spartan Fitness MMA is holding a women’s self-defense class on January 23 and a men’s and women’s class on January 25.
The gym is located in Green Springs Center on Green Springs Highway near Oxmoor Road.
You can find more information about the classes on Spartan Fitness’ Facebook page here.
Coach Chris Connelly and UFC fighter Eyrk Anders joined Good Day Alabama on Thursday to give more details. You can watch the full interview below.
