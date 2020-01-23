Shelby County Sheriff selected to serve on commission for President

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego was sworn in today to serve on President Donald Trump’s Commission on Law Enforcement.
Sheriff Samaniego is one of only 16 commissioners selected by US Attorney General William Barr, to help improve how American communities are protected.
President Trump signed an executive order to have the commission put together to look at modern issues that are affecting law enforcement and how those issues impact the ability of law enforcement to police crime.
Over the next year the commission will research a number of topics including mental illness, homelessness, substance abuse, and much more. They will also look at the hiring and training of law enforcement and how to restore confidence in law enforcement.
It also directs the Commission to research “important current issues facing law enforcement and the criminal justice system,” and recommends a variety of subjects for study, such as, but not limited to:
- The challenges to law enforcement associated with mental illness, homelessness, substance abuse, and other social factors that influence crime and strain criminal justice resources;
- The recruitment, hiring, training, and retention of law enforcement officers, including in rural and tribal communities;
- Refusals by State and local prosecutors to enforce laws or prosecute categories of crimes;
- The need to promote public confidence and respect for the law and law enforcement officers; and
- The effects of technological innovations on law enforcement and the criminal justice system, including the challenges and opportunities presented by such innovations.
The Commission will principally conduct its study through a series of hearings, panel presentations, field visits, and other public meetings. At these events, the Commission will hear from subject matter experts, public officials, private citizens, and other relevant stakeholders and institutions who can provide valuable insight into these issues.
The Commission will meet monthly for the next year and then report its findings to the Attorney General, who will submit a final report to the President.
Captain Jay Fondren with Shelby County Sheriff’s office says the sheriff will be back in Shelby county the end of this week.
“He is humbled and honored to serve in this position. He really is focused on using this opportunity not only to positively represent the citizens of Shelby county, but also Alabama and law-enforcement officers here locally in the state of Alabama and across the nation.”
The work started today after being sworn in and will continue throughout the year.
Sheriff Samaniego will serve on the President’s Commission alongside the following men and women:
David Bowdich, Deputy Director, Federal Bureau of Investigation
James Clemmons, Sheriff, Richmond County, North Carolina
D. Christopher Evans, Chief of Operations, Drug Enforcement Administration
Frederick Frazier, City Councilman, McKinney, Texas
Robert Gualtieri, Sheriff, Pinellas County, Florida
Gina Hawkins, Chief of Police, Fayetteville, North Carolina Police Department
Regina Lombardo, Acting Deputy Director, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives
Erica MacDonald, United States Attorney, District of Minnesota
Ashley Moody, Attorney General, State of Florida
Nancy Parr, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Chesapeake, Virginia
Craig Price, Secretary of Public Safety, State of South Dakota
Gordon Ramsay, Chief of Police, Wichita, Kansas Police Department
David Rausch, Director, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
James Smallwood, Police Officer, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Donald Washington, Director, United States Marshals Service
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.