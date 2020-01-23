Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Noah Bryant!
Noah is a senior at Gordo High School with a 4.05 GPA. He is in Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, basketball team, and was a Boys State Representative. He has a positive attitude and work ethic and plans to study Accounting at The University of Alabama.
Noah, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.