Neighbors in Birmingham community say they feel trapped

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re just 22 days into the new year and there have been seven reported homicides in the city of Birmingham, according to the Birmingham Police Department.
We went back to the westside neighborhood of Birmingham’s latest homicide where former Wenonah High School star athlete De’Runnya Wilson was found shot to death on Northland Ave SW in Mason City Tuesday, January 21.
Pastor Herman Henderson of Believers Temple Church was in the community speaking to neighbors.
“Boys are dying,” said Henderson. “We have got to do something and do it fast and in a hurry.”
Henderson said he was encouraging neighbors.
“They said man, ‘we are living in fear. One minute it’s him [Wilson] then the next minute it may be us.’ They are scared to speak out because so much violence has happened in this community,” said Henderson.
We approached several neighbors who all declined to speak to us.
“Even our life [referring to himself and reporter Brittany Dionne], here tonight, is in jeopardy. Because the parents have allowed their children to be out of control,” warned Henderson.
Henderson said poverty stricken communities need more family support and job opportunities.
Solving Birmingham’s crime problem, Henderson said, would take a united front.
“It’s going to come from the community. It’s going to come from black pastors. We are the leaders in the community,” declared Henderson.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.