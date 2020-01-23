Morgan County deputies arrest man on child sex abuse charges

Source: Morgan County Sheriff
January 23, 2020 at 12:36 PM CST - Updated January 23 at 2:06 PM

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County deputies say they arrested Jordan David Raper on felony warrants for child sex abuse.

Raper, of Hartselle, is charged with 1 count of traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and 2 counts of transmitting obscene material to a child by computer.

He was arrested at his workplace and taken to the Morgan County Jail on a $20k bond.

The Sheriff’s Office says the charges stem from alleged use of social media in relation to a child under the age of 15.

