More people skipping mandatory court appearance in Cullman Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A federal judge has ordered the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office to change the way they handle bonds.
U.S. District Court Judge Madeline Hughes Haikala called the old rules unconstitutional, however the change she ordered seems to be causing more problems.
In September 2018, Judge Haikala ordered that Cullman County Jail release all eligible inmates on unsecured appearance bonds. That meant those who are eligible can be released from jail by simply signing a form promising to appear in court at a later date - no money paid. If they fail to appear in court, then they have to pay what would have been the bond.
However, the number of those who leave and fail to appear in court have increased dramatically. In 2018,1,090 people failed to appear in court. The judge’s order took effect in October 2018. In 2019, 1,750 people failed to appear in court. Year-over-year, that’s a difference of 660 people.
The circuit court clerk’s office says a majority of the violent crimes they see are committed by people who are out on bond for other charges.
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is not making any statement at this time about this matter and Judge Haikala could not be reached for comment.
Right now, a U.S. Supreme Court decision is questioning the validity of the judge’s order. We will keep you updated as this moves forward.
