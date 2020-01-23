Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP-US-IMMIGRATION-FAMILY-SEPARATION
Migrant parents separated from kids since 2018 return to US
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nine parents who were deported as the Trump administration separated thousands of migrant families landed back into the U.S. to reunite with children they haven't seen in a year and a half. The group arrived at Los Angeles International Airport from Guatemala City on Wednesday night. The trip was arranged under the order of a federal judge who found the U.S. government had unlawfully prevented them from seeking asylum. Some of the children were at the airport to greet them, a powerful reminder of the lasting effects of Trump's separation policy.
FROZEN EMBRYOS-DIVORCE
Top Arizona court deciding fate of frozen embryos in breakup
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court is set to decide if a woman can use her frozen embryos to have a baby even if her ex-husband disagrees. The Supreme Court's ruling is scheduled to be released Thursday. A trial court had ruled against Ruby Torres, saying the contract she and her then-boyfriend had signed in 2014 clearly said both parties must agree to implantation in the event of a separation or divorce. Torres had an aggressive cancer and wanted to preserve her ability to have children after treatment. The state Court of Appeals overturned that ruling in a 2-1 decision last March that said the contract was unclear.
SEXUAL EXPLOITATION SENTENCE
Peoria man gets prison for sexual exploitation of a minor
PHOENIX (AP) — A Peoria man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor. State prosecutors also said Wednesday that 51-year-old Joseph Charles Nolan will be on lifetime probation after serving his prison term and will be required to register as a sex offender. They say Homeland Security Investigations in Tucson identified a computer from the Phoenix metro area in March 2016 that was sharing video files. They say the files contained graphic depictions of child sexual exploitation online through a peer-to-peer file trading network. Investigators traced the computer to an apartment in Peoria. Prosecutors say Nolan pleaded guilty to two felony counts.
GUN RIGHTS-SANCTUARY
Bullhead City OKs sanctuary measure supporting gun rights
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Bullhead City is declaring itself a sanctuary city that stands in support of gun rights. The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to adopt a resolution affirming support for Second Amendment rights and pledging to take any action it can “to support and defend the rights and liberties for individuals to keep and bear arms as guaranteed” by the state and federal constitutions. The Mohave Valley Daily News reports the resolution also states the council won't spend public money or use other government resources to enforce laws “determined by lawful processes to unconstitutionally infringe on the people's right to keep and bear arms.” The Mohave County Board of Supervisors adopted a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution on Nov. 4.
AP-US-BORDER PATROL FREEZING CELLS
Judge hints he may rule for migrants in Border Patrol suit
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A judge indicated Wednesday he may side with migrants in a lawsuit that alleges extreme overcrowding and inhumane conditions at some of the Border Patrol's facilities in Arizona. A trial in the lawsuit challenging conditions in the Tucson Sector ended Wednesday. U.S. District Court Judge David C. Bury criticized the lack of measures taken by the Border Patrol to address persistent overcrowding and lengthy times in custody. He didn't say exactly when he would rule but indicated it would be the end of next week at the earliest. The government says lawyers for the migrants haven't proven the Border Patrol violated anybody's constitutional rights.
AP-US-CHILD-DEATHS-PHOENIX
Police: 3 Arizona children were suffocated by their mother
PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a woman arrested on suspicion of killing her young children in Phoenix told investigators that she suffocated her son and two daughters with her hands. They say in court documents that Rachel Henry's 3-year-old son tried to stop her from smothering his 1-year-old sister. It’s unknown whether Henry has an attorney to comment on her behalf. Prosecutors say Henry acknowledged having a history of drug addiction and that her children had previously been removed from their home in Oklahoma due to issues related to her drug problem. Authorities said Henry wasn’t under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the killings.
FENTANYL-MANDATORY MINIMUMS
Bill boosting sentences for fentanyl sales meets resistance
PHOENIX (AP) — A proposal in the Arizona House to impose mandatory five-year minimum sentences on people who sell any amount of the opioids fentanyl or heroin appears to be in major trouble. The bill by GOP Rep. Steve Pierce of Prescott drew criticism because it could send low-level offenders selling a small amount to support their own habits to prison for lengthy terms. But it brought out emotional testimony from family members of young people who died of overdoses. The editors of The Daily Courier newspaper in Prescott said they are pushing the bill because of rising death toll.
UNREGULATED BORDER WALL
Arizona bill would make building private border wall easier
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Legislature could let property owners along the U.S.-Mexico border build a wall without seeking a city or county construction permit. Republicans on a House committee approved the measure in a 4-3 party-line vote Wednesday. GOP lawmakers say the measure would prevent political interference from local officials philosophically opposed to a border wall. Democrats say a border wall is ineffective at stopping drug trafficking, and the state shouldn't remove local control for permitting decisions.