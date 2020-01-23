Growing Kings organization raising awareness of National Mentoring Month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with how one Birmingham-based non-profit is kicking off the year with one, single mission: to mentor and inspire young men.
Growing Kings is celebrating National Mentoring Month by raising awareness of the need for positive role models to give young men the tools they need to avoid risky behavior and succeed.
Growing Kings mentors hundreds of 4th through 12th grade boys and young men every week with a goal to have a long-term impact.
“If we individually reflect on where we are in our lives, we’ll see that it’s because of someone else. Whether it was our parents preparing us along the way, whether it was a professional colleague that took an interest in us and wanted to show us the ropes, we’re all here because of someone else. During this month, it’s even more important to share that messaging,” said Growing Kings Executive Director Marcus Carson.
The non-profit is always looking for mentors. If you’d like to get involved and learn more about Growing Kings, you can click here.
