FIRST ALERT: Rain moves in Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are dealing with a cloudy sky this morning with temperatures mostly in the 40s. We are starting to see scattered showers moving in from the south and west this morning. Most of the rain that falls this morning will be light in nature. We can’t rule out some sleet mixed in with the light rain early this morning for far northeast Alabama, but most of the precipitation will be rain. Expect rain chances to increase as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Your evening commute will likely be wet as rain moves in from the west. Temperatures are expected to remain cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s. It is very possible that temperatures could warm a little after sunset as slightly warmer air moves in from the south. Temperatures could top off in the lower 50s by 8 p.m. before a weak cold front moves into west Alabama overnight.