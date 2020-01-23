FIRST ALERT: Rain moves in Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are dealing with a cloudy sky this morning with temperatures mostly in the 40s. We are starting to see scattered showers moving in from the south and west this morning. Most of the rain that falls this morning will be light in nature. We can’t rule out some sleet mixed in with the light rain early this morning for far northeast Alabama, but most of the precipitation will be rain. Expect rain chances to increase as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Your evening commute will likely be wet as rain moves in from the west. Temperatures are expected to remain cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s. It is very possible that temperatures could warm a little after sunset as slightly warmer air moves in from the south. Temperatures could top off in the lower 50s by 8 p.m. before a weak cold front moves into west Alabama overnight.
FIRST ALERT: Rain that moves in this evening could be steady with pockets of heavy rain. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 40s and lower 50s. I think showers will begin to exit out of west Alabama between 12 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday morning. By 5 a.m., most of the rain will be in east Alabama. By sunrise on Friday, I think most of the rain will be out of Central Alabama and moving into Georgia. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid-40s Friday morning. Friday will likely stay mostly dry with a small rain chance possible mainly in north Alabama. Highs in the low to mid-50s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
POTENTIAL RAINFALL TOTALS: Majority of our models are indicating rainfall totals of around 0.50″ to 1″ across Central Alabama. Isolated spots could see rainfall totals up to 1.50″. Flooding will not be a significant issue with this storm, but areas that receive heavy rain in a short period of time could see some minor flooding.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is looking dry and fairly seasonable for this time of the year. High temperatures are expected to stay in the lower 50s with morning lows in the low to mid-30s. By Sunday evening, models are showing a small disturbance moving into the Southeast. One of our models keeps the rain to our south while another shows a small chance for showers in north and central Alabama Sunday night into early Monday morning. If we see any rain, I expect it to be light and occurring after sunset Sunday. By Monday morning, most of the showers will be out of our area.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: We’ll start next week dry with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 50s. Our next rain chance looks to move in next Wednesday and Thursday. It is still too early to know how much rain this upcoming system could produce across Central Alabama. Temperatures are expected to remain near or slightly above average through Wednesday. We could trend slightly cooler by the end of next week with highs in the upper 40s.
