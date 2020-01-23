FIRST ALERT: Mostly wet day, night on Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A First Alert for ongoing periods of rain that will fall moderately at times and create unpleasant driving conditions. Please make sure you put your headlights on when it’s raining and to slow it down. Rain will become heavier this evening and overnight and you may hear a rumble of thunder. Rainfall amounts could exceed 1″ in some locations that could cause localized flooding and certainly areas of standing water. Temperatures are going to slowly warm through the day and even the overnight hours ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s could rise into the lower 50s overnight before the front passes through tomorrow morning.