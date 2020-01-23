FIRST ALERT: Mostly wet day, night on Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A First Alert for ongoing periods of rain that will fall moderately at times and create unpleasant driving conditions. Please make sure you put your headlights on when it’s raining and to slow it down. Rain will become heavier this evening and overnight and you may hear a rumble of thunder. Rainfall amounts could exceed 1″ in some locations that could cause localized flooding and certainly areas of standing water. Temperatures are going to slowly warm through the day and even the overnight hours ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s could rise into the lower 50s overnight before the front passes through tomorrow morning.
The main batch of rain exits east after 6 a.m. and we may even see some sunshine before wrap around clouds move in during the afternoon hours. Spotty showers are possible on Friday afternoon and temperatures will be in the upper 40s most of the day.
The weekend is looking dry and fairly seasonable for this time of the year. High temperatures are expected to stay in the lower 50s with morning lows in the low to mid 30s. By Sunday evening, models are showing a small disturbance moving into the Southeast. One of our models keeps the rain to our south while another shows a small chance for showers in north and central Alabama Sunday night into early Monday morning. If we see any rain, I expect it to be light and occurring after sunset Sunday. By Monday morning, most of the showers will be out of our area.
We’ll start next week dry with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 50s. Our next rain chance looks to move in next Tuesday into Wednesday. It is still too early to know how much rain this upcoming system could produce across Central Alabama. Temperatures are expected to remain near or slightly above average through Wednesday. We could trend slightly cooler by the end of next week with highs in the upper 40s.
Tracking pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall.
