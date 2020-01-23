Eutaw woman says her heat hasn’t worked since November

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - You could hear the frustration in Mary Graves’ voice Wednesday as she talked about not having working heat.
“It’s hard to hand you my money, and I do not have any heat in my apartment,” she said.
That’s why she refused to pay her rent for December and January to Eutaw Elderly Village, a low income public housing complex that’s run by a local non profit. The last person to repair Graves’ heating unit told her to turn it up to 90 degrees.
“It did that one time he turned it on. It did feel like it was 90 degrees. But after about an hour, like after he left. The box froze up again,” she added.
Now the 69 year-old woman turns on several space heaters for warmth. She even stuffs towels in her front door to stop heat from escaping. And Graves will turn her oven on to 400 degrees and leave the oven door open to heat her apartment.
During a telephone interview John Zippert, board chairman for Eutaw Elderly Village, said Graves’ heater stopped working because it’s old. He also explained they’re trying to make her comfortable.
“I think Miss Fulgham made efforts to temporarily make sure that Miss Graves had some heat and even volunteered to pay for the heat that she was getting in the interim.”
Zippert said they need approval from HUD to get money from a reserve account to replace Graves’ heater. He went on to say they hope to get approval to get a new heater for Graves in about a week.
