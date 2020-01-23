Data and community feedback over Birmingham’s Via Transit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s only been six months, but so far, Birmingham is showing a lot of love for it’s newest transit option.
Wednesday, the city’s deputy transportation director, Lakey Boyd, told the city council transportation committee that nearly 3,100 people have used Via Transit, which the city calls Birmingham on Demand. Boyd told the council that the new system’s highest usage day was the 140 rides the system picked up the day before the meeting.
One likely reason? The average wait for a ride is under 10 minutes. Via allows users to ask for a ride from their landline phone, computer or mobile phone app and arrange to meet the vehicle and share a ride. Data from the system says the top three rider destinations are the Publix on 20th street in the Parkside district; the Intermodal Facility, indicating people are using the system to connect with existing transit; and the Birmingham Crossplex.
“We’re seeing during the day that folks are perhaps walking into the zone, kind of at the edge of those neighborhoods, and taking it further into the zone, into the central core of downtown where the jobs are and a lot of municipal services as well,” says Boyd.
For the next five months, the service is operating on a trial basis downtown, on the Southside and in some neighborhoods just west of downtown.
The city and the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham have split the $500,000 cost of the pilot program. But to continue and even expand the program, District 9 Councilor John Hilliard, who is also on the Transportation Committee says the city will need more partners.
“I would love to see the county involved,” says Hilliard. “I would love to see some of our corporate and universities involved, you could go countless with the number of people who could benefit from such an economic investment in Birmingham.”
