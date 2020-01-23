Calera leaders pass resolution to support Coosa bridge project

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Calera City Council has passed a resolution in support of the proposed Coosa River Bridge Express.
Ultimately Shelby County commissioners vote to approve the license for the project, but this is a way for Calera to let commissioners know they support the project.
The Coosa River Express would connect Highway 280 in Sylacauga to Highway 25 in Calera right next to I-65.
Calera’s Mayor Jon Graham says this project would have a huge economic impact for the city.
“There is huge potential. There is a great potential for Calera to see commercial and Industrial developments from this project,” Graham explains.
Right now Shelby County commissioners say they have a lot of unanswered questions they are waiting on the developers to answer. So no word on when the vote will happen.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.