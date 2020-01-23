Alabama’s Terrell Lewis, Anfernee Jennings, Jared Mayden excited for opportunity at Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis has battled injuries during his time in Tuscaloosa and said it’s one of the reasons why he decided not to play in the Tide’s bowl game in Orlando New Year’s Day.
“It played a role in the thought process and on top of that just knowing an event like this is a big event and you can improve your draft stock," said Terrell Lewis.
A few NFL Scouting reports see Lewis as a first or second-round pick, but he’s here to prove he’s top-15 talent.
“I agree with them, but at the same time I just have to dominate every rep I can do, whether it’s pass rushing, dropping in coverage, playing man-to-man, playing a different position, I have to play me," said Lewis.
Lewis participated in drills alongside his fellow Bama teammates linebacker Anfernee Jennings and safety Jared Mayden, who are all trying to show some versatility at different positions this week.
The defender trio believe playing at Alabama has helped them in this transition.
“Being able to look over and see one of your partners that you hit the field with all the time and seeing him, it feels good,” said Anfernee Jennings.
“It’s big for us not to let anyone down or let the Alabama DB legacy down so we all push each other and encourage each other,” Jared Mayden said.
“I definitely think going to Alabama has prepared us for any coach or GM that they have in mind for you, to trust that process and keep your goals in mind as well,” said Lewis.
