Alabama’s Lt. Governor visits Tuscaloosa during small business listening tour

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s Lt. Governor came to Tuscaloosa Wednesday to hear concerns from business owners about what they need from the state to be successful.
Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth’s listening tour around Alabama is winding down. He came to Tuscaloosa today to find out what the business climate is like in West Alabama and what business leaders want the state to do to help companies grow.
That’s why Charlotte Church was there, she considers herself a small business owner. Church also attended Wednesday’s Small Business Commission public listening session at Shelton State Community College. She wanted to hear what the state of Alabama could do to help her grow her business.
“One of the ways I say they could help is financial. Maybe offer more grants, more opportunities for women, minorities, things like that,” she said. Church also wanted to listen to and maybe speak with Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth. “At the end of the day, the business leaders know best, cause they’re doing day to day. What impacts them, which regulations impact them, rules that we can do as a state to help them be successful,” Ainsworth explained.
The Lt. Governor added that ideas like expanding dual enrollment are growing and the state needs to do more to prepare people jobs that become available.
“Probably the issue I hear is from a workforce standpoint, that the number one factor is people. If we can help get more people trained, they can grow their business,” Ainsworth said.
Ainsworth will be in Mobile next week for the last stop on his listening tour. The state legislature goes into session in two weeks.
