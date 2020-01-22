6-year-old girl dies in hospital after drive-by shooting in Hickory Hill Monday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A drive-by shooting Monday night in Hickory Hill left a 6-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy in critical condition. Memphis police are now reporting the 6-year-old girl died after fighting for her life at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital Tuesday night.
The shooting happened at a residence on Kirby Mills Cove near Bills Morris Parkway around 8:30 p.m. Neighbors reported having heard loud gunshots and took cover.
Investigators found multiple homes had been struck by bullets.
This latest shooting comes days after 10-year-old Jadon Knox was shot and killed outside this Orange Mound home. Police say he was outside when a man in a white car fired a gun. No arrests have been made.
Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings is urging anyone with information, in either case, to come forward.
Police have not released the identities of the children. The 16-year-old is still in critical condition.
