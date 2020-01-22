Wendy Cruse: Ginger Meatball Stir Fry

Mix all ingredients and form in to balls about the size of a ping pong ball. In a large skillet heat oils to high, add meatballs and reduce heat to medium. Swirl pan to turn the meat balls. Meat will release from pan when they are ready to turn. when browned remove from pan and set aside leaving all of the good bits in the pan. Return pan to the medium low heat. Mix the ingredients for the sauce and pour into pan scraping the bits from the bottom. Add the meatballs back to the pan and simmer.