Walker Co. asking for help from Crime Stoppers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office came to Birmingham on Tuesday looking for information.
They are looking for information about two high profile cold cases from Walker County. A missing man from November, and a homicide investigation involving a man and his dog found burned and dead inside a vehicle in 2015.
On March 21, 2015, authorities found the body of 32-year-old Eric Cates and his dog Gypsy in his burned-out truck. The truck was behind the old Empire Elementary School. His mother talked to WBRC Fox6 a short time later.
"He was a prankster. Happy go lucky. A good boy, very protective," says Tobbie Stover.
Walker County Investigators are hoping people might contact Crime Stoppers for a possible reward and remain anonymous.
“What we are hoping to generate is good credible information from residents who live in that community to see if any saw foot traffic, somebody on foot that Friday night or Saturday afternoon," says Mike Cole.
The second case is that of 26-year-old Hayden Mayberry. He went missing in the Boldo community of Walker County last November.
The mother of his child spoke with WBRC Fox6 news after the disappearance.
“I’m scared about what we could find. I’m ready to find something. Somebody knows something,” says Jensen Lefan.
Walker County investigators have interviewed witnesses and conducted searches in nearby woods.
"We have lots of friends who can report seeing him at certain times, but there are also friends who should know what happened to him, but they are not coming forward with truthful information," says Carl Carpenter.
Crime stoppers of Metro Alabama is offering up to five thousand dollars for information that could lead to arrests in both cases.
You can remain anonymous. The number for Crime Stoppers is 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.