UAB and St. Vincent’s develop alliance for better health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System (UABHS) and Ascension St. Vincent’s are entering into an alliance the systems say will increase access to medical care.
Pending appropriate approvals, including the approval of the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees, the new strategic alliance will enable the two entities to further enhance patient care.
The alliance will strategize to address health disparities, mental and behavioral health, and diabetes, with an emphasis on expanded access for poor, vulnerable and rural populations.
Ascension St. Vincent’s and UABHS have already worked together. Currently, Ascension St. Vincent’s facilities receive admissions from UAB’s Gardendale Emergency Department and UAB faculty perform surgery at Ascension St. Vincent’s One Nineteen.
"As health care continues to evolve, it is important for health systems to work with each other to provide innovative, person-centered care," said UAB Health System CEO Will Ferniany. "It has always been our shared commitment with Ascension St. Vincent's to remain on the forefront of this vital health care transformation.
"Through closer alignment of each organization's many locations, specialties and expertise, the health systems will strive to better accommodate patients," Ferniany said.
UABHS facilities will retain the UABHS or UAB Medicine brands. Ascension St. Vincent's facilities will be Ascension St. Vincent's.
Entities in the alliance include:
UABHS:
• UAB Hospital
• University of Alabama Health Services Foundation
• Medical West Hospital
• Callahan Eye Hospital, Clinics and Ophthalmology Services Foundation
• Gardendale Freestanding Emergency Department (FED) and Clinics
• Highway 150 Clinics and Medical West Freestanding Emergency Department
• Acton Road
• Primary Care Network
Ascension St. Vincent’s:
• Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
• Ascension St. Vincent's East
• Ascension St. Vincent's One Nineteen
• Ascension St. Vincent's St. Clair
• Ascension St. Vincent's Chilton
• Ascension St. Vincent's Blount
• Ascension St. Vincent's Trussville
• Ascension St. Vincent's Medical Group
While the Cooper Green Authority initiative is not part of the alliance, operations will be coordinated to enhance services for Cooper Green patients.
