Tuscaloosa investigators want to reunite owners with stolen items discovered in investigation

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division want to know if you’ve recently had anything stolen from a construction site, storage unit or warehouse.
An investigation and search warrant led to the recovery of construction equipment and power tools.
The stolen property was valued at approximately $16,000.
Much of the property was identified and given back to its owners, but there are additional items including electronics and coolers that have not been claimed.
If you have had any items stolen that meet this description, you need to provide proper documentation to include serial numbers, VINs or identifying marks/characteristics and contact Investigator Lake with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 464-8646.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.