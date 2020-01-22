Project aims to find, close gaps in protections for Domestic Violence victims

Dearing added, “I hope at the end of two years, the relationships that are in place now are even stronger. I hope that questions we have around enforcement and existing laws are solidified in our minds so that we can effectively communicate with survivors so there is not a question if an order is going to be enforced or the manner in which it will be enforced, but we can say with assurance there are systems in place where people communicate well and that we feel as certain as possible that those systems are working to support survivors.”