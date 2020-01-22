3 people found dead inside Munford home

MUNFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office are actively following leads Wednesday morning after three people were found dead in a home in Munford.
Authorities say they responded to Roy Lackey Lane Tuesday night.
The identity of the victims and cause of death have not been released.
If you have any information, the sheriff’s office is asking you call 256-761-2141.
We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story when we receive more information.
