New timeline released for cleaning up 35th Ave. Superfund site

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders and EPA representatives say crews are moving closer to the final stages of clean-up at the 35th Avenue Superfund site.
During Tuesday’s District 4 Town Hall meeting, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced the remainder of work is expected to take in 2 to 3 years. According to EPA representatives, crews have been working in that community since 2014 to remove soil that’s contaminated with chemicals.
So far, about 473 properties are done and have had contaminated soil removed. About 185 properties are still on the list to get their property cleaned. EPA representatives say there are about 40 properties where they still need to get soil samples. They’re either trying to figure out who owns the home or get approval from the person who lives at the home now.
EPA representatives say they average about 80 to 100 home clean-ups a year and they’re moving on schedule.
“We’re working very efficiently right now. We’re going at a good pace. I don’t want to make it inefficient. We’re spending taxpayers dollars so we don’t want to make it inefficient," said EPA on-scene coordinator Subash Patel.
So far about $27 million has been spent on clean-up and the EPA estimates they’ll spend a total of $40 million by the end of the project.
Birmingham City Council members passed a resolution Tuesday in support of asking the EPA to make the 35th Avenue Superfund site a national priority.
“It’s important to tap into additional funding opportunities. What we need to do is coordinate efforts to work with Congresswoman Sewell and U.S Senator Doug Jones to work collectively together with the community, the city, and federal partners. With Congresswoman Sewell and Senator Jones, we think that we’ll be able to have some great things happen in the Birmingham community," said city councilor William Parker.
Councilor Parker says as they look at partnerships with state and federal leaders, they’re also looking at next steps in revitalizing North Birmingham once soil clean-up finishes.
