'I know Aniah is looking down and she’s very proud right now’: Aniah’s law would deny bail to some suspects

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - State Rep. Chip Brown (R - Mobile) and Angela Harris, the mother of Auburn murder victim Aniah Blanchard, have proposed legislation that allows prosecutors and judges broader discretion in requesting and denying bail to those accused of committing violent crimes.
Brown says Section 16 of he 1901 Constitution of Alabama currently requires that “all persons shall, before conviction, be bailable by sufficient sureties, except for capital offenses, when the proof is evident or the presumption great; and that excessive bail shall not in any case be required.”
Brown’s bill will be filed in Montgomery for the 2020 regular session that convenes on February 4. Brown waited to pre-file the bill because he said so many lawmakers have reached out to cosponsor the bill.
The bill would allow bail to be denied to people who place the public at risk with their release, and it amends the Constitution to read:
"If no conditions of release can reasonably protect the community from risk of physical harm to the accused, the public, or both, ensure the presence of the accused at trial, or ensure the integrity of the judicial process, the accused may be detained without bail. Excessive bail shall not in any case be imposed or required."
Harris said Aniah’s law is a must to stop violent offenders from re-offending. She said through this law, Aniah can fight.
