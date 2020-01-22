Hoover bus driver charged with possession of child pornography in Moody

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - A bus driver with the Hoover City School system was arrested in Moody for possession of child pornography.
Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt confirmed Earl Frasier, 60, was arrested Wednesday morning.
Frasier is in the St. Clair County Jail.
Hoover City Schools spokesman Jason Gaston emailed this statement: “We have been made aware that a bus driver who has driven for us since October 2018 has been arrested for alleged possession of child pornography. School district authorities are in close communication with law enforcement officials as the investigation continues. The Hoover Board of Education will act on this matter immediately, decisively and within compliance of the law.”
