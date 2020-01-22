FIRST ALERT: Clouds are expected to increase Wednesday

NEXT BIG THING: We will likely deal with a mostly cloudy sky tonight with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid-30s. By Thursday morning, models are hinting that we could see light precipitation fall around and after sunrise. With temperatures likely in the 30s, we can’t rule out the small possibility for sleet before 11 a.m. Anything that falls will be light. By the afternoon and evening hours, rain chances are expected to increase significantly across Central Alabama. Expect a cool rain Thursday evening with temperatures only warming up into the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures could trend cooler for parts of east Alabama with highs in the mid-40s. Rain will likely continue Thursday night into Friday morning with temperatures staying well above freezing in the mid-40s. Rain will be possible Friday morning, so you will want to tune into Good Day Alabama for the latest details on the forecast and for a check on the roadways.