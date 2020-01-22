FIRST ALERT: Clouds are expected to increase Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! It is another cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s. We are seeing some light easterly winds which will make it feel a few degrees colder. Make sure you grab the heavy coat before you walk out the door this morning. We are seeing clouds move into Central Alabama this morning via satellite. We might see some filtered sunshine during the morning hours as high level clouds move through the state. By this afternoon and evening, we will likely deal with a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 40s this afternoon with areas south of I-20 warming up into the lower 50s. We stay dry today, but rain chances ramp up tomorrow.
NEXT BIG THING: We will likely deal with a mostly cloudy sky tonight with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid-30s. By Thursday morning, models are hinting that we could see light precipitation fall around and after sunrise. With temperatures likely in the 30s, we can’t rule out the small possibility for sleet before 11 a.m. Anything that falls will be light. By the afternoon and evening hours, rain chances are expected to increase significantly across Central Alabama. Expect a cool rain Thursday evening with temperatures only warming up into the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures could trend cooler for parts of east Alabama with highs in the mid-40s. Rain will likely continue Thursday night into Friday morning with temperatures staying well above freezing in the mid-40s. Rain will be possible Friday morning, so you will want to tune into Good Day Alabama for the latest details on the forecast and for a check on the roadways.
RAINFALL POTENTIAL: Models are showing around 0.50″-1″ of rain across most of Central Alabama Thursday into Friday morning. We will watch for the potential to see minor flooding in a few spots, but we doubt it’ll be enough to create significant issues.
RAIN MOVES OUT FRIDAY: By Friday afternoon, most of the models have the rain out of our area. Friday will trend drier with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-50s. The weekend is looking dry and sunny with highs in the low to mid-50s. Overnight lows will likely drop into the 30s.
SMALL DISTURBANCE MONDAY MORNING: Latest models are hinting that light showers could move over the northern third of Alabama late Sunday night into Monday morning. I’ve added a small chance for a few showers during this time period with most of the rain ending by Monday at 11 a.m. Overnight lows look to remain well above freezing with most areas in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We’ll have to see if anything that falls could be in the form of sleet, but this system looks weak and minor. No issues are expected as of now.
WARMING UP NEXT WEEK: Latest models are showing a brief warm-up for early next week. We could see high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60°F by Tuesday and Wednesday. The warmer temperatures might be temporary as more rain chances move in for the second half of next week.
Have a wonderful Wednesday!
