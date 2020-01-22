Creations Galore and Moore: King Cake

King Cake
Ingredients:
1 cup milk
¼ cup warm water at 110 degrees
2 tsp Vanilla Extract
1 stick of butter
2 eggs (lightly beaten)
½ teaspoon of salt
1/2 cup sugar
5 -5/1 cups of Bread Flour
2 (1/4 oz) packets of INSTANT Dry Yeast or 3 teaspoons
½ cup brown sugar
½ cup white sugar
4 Tbs Cinnamon
Sprinkles: yellow, purple, and green.
Directions:
Add all the ingredients into bowl.
Be sure to Beat both eggs in a separate bowl.
Add yeast last.
Mix on low speed with dough hook until it comes together.
OIL YOUR SILICONE MAT.
Pour dough onto the mat.
Knead until the dough feels soft and fluffy (approx. 7-10 min.)
Place inside a glass bowl.
Cover with a warm damp towel or saran wrap and let it rise until the dough (My Grandmother would always sit her dough on top of the stove to rest/rise) (appox 10-15 mins.)
Cinnamon Sugar filling
In a bowl add:
½ Cup White sugar
½ cup Brown Sugar
4 Tbs Cinnamon
Remove dough from the bowl.
Spread dough on a lightly oiled surface.
With a rolling pin, roll out the dough in a rectangle about 1/8" thickness.
Brush approx. ½ softened butter on the entire surface of the dough. This will help the cinnamon sugar mixture to adhere.
Sprinkle the Cinnamon Sugar Filling onto the dough.
Roll the dough into a pin wheel to create a log.
Pinch off the dough.
Create a loop with the log of dough and pinch the dough again where both ends meet.
Place circle of dough onto baking sheet covered with parchment.
Cover with saran wrap and set it aside to rise again (approx. 20-35 minutes.)
Place in a preheated oven at 375 degrees.
Glaze
3 cups powdered sugar
Melt 3 Tbs of butter
Lemon Juice
½ Tsp vanilla abstract
This varies: Add 3-5 Tbs of milk gradually until creamy consistency is reached.
Allow King Cake to cool down slightly.
While King cake is still slightly warm – add glaze and sprinkles.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.