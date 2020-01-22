Chef Ron’s Famous Chicken Alfredo

Ingredients:
12 ounces fettuccinie pasta
2 boneless skinless chicken breasts
Salt
Pepper
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 cloves garlic
1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth
1/2 cup half-and-half
1/4 cup heavy cream
1 cup grated Parmesan
1 cup diced tomatoes
4 ounces baby spinach
2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley
Directions:
1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook the pasta according to the package directions. Drain and set aside.
2. Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces and season with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat the butter and olive oil over medium high heat.
3. Add the chicken to the skillet and cook until each side is a nice, deep golden brown color and is cooked in the middle. Remove the chicken from the skillet and set aside.
4. Add the minced garlic to the same skillet, and cook for one minute, then add the chicken broth. Let it bubble and reduce for about 2 minutes.
5. Add the half and half and heavy cream as well as additional salt and pepper if you’d like. Gradually whisk in the Parmesan cheese, stirring constantly until it’s all well-incorporated and has thickened. (If you need to thin it, add a splash of chicken broth).
6. Reduce the heat to low once the sauce has reached your desired consistency. Add the chicken back to the skillet along with the tomatoes and spinach and mix until the spinach begins to wilt. Gently mix in the pasta with a rubber spatula and top with parsley. Serve immediately
