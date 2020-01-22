Body found in Jackson County, death investigation underway

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The body of a man previously wanted by Jackson County deputies has been found.
Authorities were searching the Hytop area on Wednesday for Fred Swearengin.
A body was found Wednesday morning, and officials identified the body as Swearengin around 1PM.
Swearengin is the same man who was shot by a Jackson County Deputy after drawing a handgun at the Jackson County Courthouse in September.
Swearengin had remained out of law enforcement custody while recovering from his injuries.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office he was indicted on charges related to the courthouse incident.
Deputies and ALEA went to search for Swearengin around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. ALEA’s helicopter spotted the body shortly after the search began. Efforts to recover the body began immediately after.
Authorities were alerted to search the area by a hunter who spotted Swearengin’s vehicle. He was reported missing on January 5th. The Sheriff’s Office searched for him after he was reported missing, but did not find him.
