B’ham launching new anti-littering campaign

BUSH HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin kicked off his Don’t be a D.U.M.M.Y. campaign.
D.U.M.M.Y. stands for Dumping Ugly Mess in My Yard. The mayor and people in various Birmingham communities are tired of illegal trash dumping.
Bush Hills is a community where neighbors enjoy living. Jonathan Hicks grew up here and his mother has lived here for 40 years.
"This is a really nice neighborhood. The people keep their homes really well maintained," says Hicks.
On Tuesday Mayor Woodfin and community leaders in the Bush Hills neighborhood announced the new anti-dumping initiative.
“People are too comfortable dumping in our city. Whether they live here or bring it into the city, we want to make something clear and simple for folks, that is illegal," says Woodfin.
Woodfin wants neighbors to report any illegal dumping. Take video and pictures of people or their vehicles and go to the city magistrate’s office and sign out warrants for their arrest.
The crackdown sounds good to one neighborhood leader.
"I'm very excited. We have to be involved. No one person can solve the problem," says Adrienne Pearson
The mayor says first time offenders will face a five hundred dollar fine. The second time it will be a thousand dollars.
“It's heartbreaking to see people violating the laws and not abiding by the city rules and dumping trash in different places," says Hicks.
Developers and landlords who clean out homes were also put on notice.
Mayor Woodfin says there will be an education effort about the D.U.M.M.Y. program. Residents can call 311 to report violators.
