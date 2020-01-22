Behind the Front: January 11, 2020 Aftermath

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Severe weather rolled through Alabama with force on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Wind speeds reached 134 mph and an EF-4 tornado killed three people in Pickens County.
As communities continue recovering, WBRC Chief Meteorologist JP Dice and WBRC meteorologist Wes Wyatt sit down to discuss the circumstances surrounding the deaths in Pickens County and what actions you should take to protect yourself and loved ones.
