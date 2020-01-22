Auburn defensive end Marlon Davidson ready to impress at Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WBRC) - Playing in the Senior Bowl is a surreal moment for Marlon Davidson, as he wears his Auburn University helmet for the final time.
“It means a lot to me to be here in Mobile, to be close to home. I’m glad my family can watch me play one last time,” said Davidson
The Auburn defensive end has always dreamed about being a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. It’s one of the reasons he stayed at Auburn for his senior year, to have the opportunity to play in this game and to increase his draft stock.
“I told myself, do you want to go in there as a regular guy or do you want to be “the” guy, and I want to be “the” guy," Davidson said.
Davidson has been impressive so far this week in Mobile and has created some first-round draft buzz.
“I can play whatever you want me to play, I can play that strong side edge, I can be like the Akiem Hicks in the world, I can be anything you want me to be, so just put me there," Davidson added.
Davidson welcomed a familiar face to the Senior Bowl Wednesday, as Auburn Defensive back Javaris Davis was added to the Senior Bowl North roster.
