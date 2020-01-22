Ala. artist, Deb Paradise, is on display for the world to see

Hoover, Ala. (WBRC) - Not many artists can boast that their work is on display in six different countries around the world; however, Deb Paradise with her studio in the Bluff Park area is one of the few. Paradise is a ceramic sculpture artist who has been working with porcelain and clay for more than 20 years. Over that span of time, Paradise has created thousands of pieces of art.
“No two pieces are alike,” says Paradise. “My mission and vision is about bringing blessings of beauty and joy to people in the world. And so that’s my intent every time I touch a piece of dirt or begin a project.”
Most of Paradise’s artwork is on display in hotels, businesses or corporations around the globe. Hotels from Dubai, UAE, Riyhad, Saudi Arabia, Nairobi, Kenya, Cairo, Egypt, Shenzhen, and China to a handful of cities in the United States.
