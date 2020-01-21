Why does the B’ham warming station close at 7:00 a.m.?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Frigid temps make it extremely dangerous to be outside for long periods of time, that’s why city of Birmingham opened a warming station at the Boutwell Auditorium during the coldest nights.
But some questioned why the warming station opens at 5:00 p.m. and closes at 7:00 a.m. and where do all the people go who need shelter.
On the second night of the warming station being open, more than 300 people sought refuge from the bitter cold.
Those needing a safe, warm place to sleep Sunday through Wednesday morning will be allowed to stay at the Boutwell Auditorium on 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35203.
However, with the temperature not warming up much during the day, WBRC asked city operations manager Don Lupo where those seeking shelter go when the warming station closes for the day.
Lupo said the closing time of the warming station is strategic.
“Most of the people leave here between 4:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. because the shelters feed early such as Firehouse Shelter, Pathways, Brother Bryan, First Light,” said Lupo. “Tomorrow they’ll go to the libraries. They’ll go to the bus station, the train station... they’ll get inside and stay warm.”
Lupo said it’s a community effort making the shelter a success.
“We get so many donations, like bananas, oranges, sandwiches, bottled water,” said Lupo.
While WBRC was at the warming station, a woman had 90 pizzas delivered and pair of volunteers also brought in sandwiches. Lupo said they usually go through all of the food quickly so donations are always welcome.
“I try to advise against apples as some people have dental issues,” said Lupo.
If you’d like to donate food or bottled water, Lupo said to bring your donation to the Boutwell Auditorium where it will be promptly handed out to those in need.
