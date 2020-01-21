Volunteers from Alabama Power help clean up for MLK day of service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A day of service for volunteers across the state even in the freezing cold.
Volunteers from several chapters of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) worked in two cities Monday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Some volunteers joined Friends of Moss Rock Preserve in Hoover to clean up and remove invasive plants along walking trails.
The Gaston Chapter celebrated by cleaning up in the town of Wilsonville.
