University of Alabama students to teach free job skills class to the public

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama wants to lift up the Tuscaloosa community through a series of free job training classes.
“The university student sits right next to you, listens to what you want to learn and literally acts like a friend in a tutoring environment," Lisa McKinney, a University of Alabama lecturer, said.
They’re free job training and financial literacy classes the university is offering to the general public.
“People can learn whatever computer or phone subject they want. For example, you can say I would like to come in and learn to use Excel at my workplace. I would like to learn to use Microsoft Word for bulletins at my church. I would like to learn social media to communicate,” McKinney continued.
Up to 500 University of Alabama students will teach LIFT courses at the Tuscaloosa VA and at community or senior centers around the city.
People who register can hone computer skills or brush up on bookkeeping and even get introduced to computer coding.
Classes begin February 4. You can register for the LIFT classes by calling (205) 928-8258 or emailing lift@culverhouse.ua.edu.
