Suspect charged in three Tuscaloosa restaurant burglaries

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police accuse the same man of breaking into three different restaurants over three days. One of those businesses is well known to Alabama football fans.
A cash register at Rama Jama’s is still broken from a break-in Wednesday night.
“He took the change out of one register and fixed himself a soft drink. So he took a soft drink out the door,” according to Gary Lewis, Rama Jama’s founder and cook.
Lewis said security cameras captured the break-in.
Police identified and arrested 43-year-old Michael Quincy Jones. He is also accused of breaking into Taco Mama’s and Jim and Nick’s BBQ last week. Lewis said this is the second time Jones has broken into Rama Jama’s.
“Actually, this is his second time for us. He knew the layout pretty good and where everything was. He hit us in 2013,” Lewis continued.
WBRC looked at Jones’ court records and learned he’s been arrested in connection to at least 18 break-ins since 2013.
Lewis called being victimized by the same suspect twice frustrating and sad. "It’s frustrating. A guy that knows what he’s doing as far as the burglary stuff. He loves the wires to cut. To cut the power. He knows the wires to cut the internet and he knows what he was doing. So if he’d just get a job, he’d probably get a good job being an electrician,” Lewis added.
Jones remains in the Tuscaloosa County Jail tonight on bonds of $60,000.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.