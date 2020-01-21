$2.7 million site improvements planned for Little Canoe Creek Mega-site in Etowah County

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Plans are underway for a $2.7-million site-improvement project for the Little Canoe Creek Mega-Site funded through the state’s Growing Alabama Credit program.
The Etowah County Commission’s application was approved by the Renewal of Alabama Commission in December, and funding has been secured through a Norfolk Southern Corporation donation.
The project will include getting a 1,000-acre property and rail site ready to accommodate a large industry.
Marilyn Lott, Economic Development Director for Etowah County, said “The mega-site has many location advantages for industrial recruitment and this project will improve upon its assets and greatly increase our overall competitiveness.”
Chris Ingraham, Norfolk Southern’s Assistance Vice President of Industrial Development said, “Norfolk Southern is pleased to partner with Etowah County and the state of Alabama to develop a rail-served industrial site that will generate mutual benefits for all parties involved, including increased opportunity for new jobs and private investment across the region.”
