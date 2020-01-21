Jefferson Co. deputies fire back at two suspects after chase

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that involved two deputies.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. on 90th Place North in Zion City.
Chief Deputy David Agee said the deputies were trying to make a stop when the two suspects in a car led them on a chase. The two suspects then fired shots at the deputies and the deputies returned fire on both suspects.
Both of the suspects were hit, according to Agee. Their conditions are not currently known.
Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the case for the moment.
Once complete, findings will be turned over to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.