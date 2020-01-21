James K. Jones: White Bean Chili

James K. Jones: White Bean Chili
January 21, 2020 at 10:51 AM CST - Updated January 21 at 10:51 AM

Ingredients:

4 boneless chicken thighs, cut into cubes

4 Cups Chicken Bone Broth

1 can Green Chilies

1 16 ounce can Northern Beans

1 16 ounce can Navy Beans

1 16 ounce can White Kidney Beans

1 Medium Sweet Onion, Diced

1 Clove of Garlic, Smashed

1 Cup Heavy Cream

1 Tablespoon Avocado Oil

To Taste:

Sea Salt

White Pepper

Cumin

Garnish:

Blue Tortilla Chips

Chopped Cilantro

Monterrey Jack Cheese - shredded

Directions:

Preheat a soup pot, and add in Avocado Oil, Garlic, Onions, and Chicken Thighs. Season with Sea Salt. Continue stirring until chicken gets a golden sear and onions begin to become translucent. Deglaze the pot with the Chicken Broth, then add in beans and chilies. Bring to a boil, and reduce to a simmer for about 20 minutes. Add in Heavy Cream, Cumin, & White Pepper.

Top with shredded Monterrey Jack Cheese and Cilantro. Serve with Blue Corn Tortilla Chips.

