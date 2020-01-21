James K. Jones: White Bean Chili

Preheat a soup pot, and add in Avocado Oil, Garlic, Onions, and Chicken Thighs. Season with Sea Salt. Continue stirring until chicken gets a golden sear and onions begin to become translucent. Deglaze the pot with the Chicken Broth, then add in beans and chilies. Bring to a boil, and reduce to a simmer for about 20 minutes. Add in Heavy Cream, Cumin, & White Pepper.