James K. Jones: White Bean Chili

Ingredients:
4 boneless chicken thighs, cut into cubes
4 Cups Chicken Bone Broth
1 can Green Chilies
1 16 ounce can Northern Beans
1 16 ounce can Navy Beans
1 16 ounce can White Kidney Beans
1 Medium Sweet Onion, Diced
1 Clove of Garlic, Smashed
1 Cup Heavy Cream
1 Tablespoon Avocado Oil
To Taste:
Sea Salt
White Pepper
Cumin
Garnish:
Blue Tortilla Chips
Chopped Cilantro
Monterrey Jack Cheese - shredded
Directions:
Preheat a soup pot, and add in Avocado Oil, Garlic, Onions, and Chicken Thighs. Season with Sea Salt. Continue stirring until chicken gets a golden sear and onions begin to become translucent. Deglaze the pot with the Chicken Broth, then add in beans and chilies. Bring to a boil, and reduce to a simmer for about 20 minutes. Add in Heavy Cream, Cumin, & White Pepper.
Top with shredded Monterrey Jack Cheese and Cilantro. Serve with Blue Corn Tortilla Chips.
