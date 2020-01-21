Jalen Hurts receives warm welcome at the Senior Bowl in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WBRC) -It’s been one year year since Jalen Hurts left Alabama and transferred to Oklahoma, but Tuesday, the welcome was nothing but warm for the quarterback who stole Alabama fans’ hearts for three years.
“Being back here, a lot of love. I’m appreciative of it all. I got on the elevator and one of the workers at the hotel where we are staying, she let me have it, in terms of screaming like ‘oh my gosh, it’s Jalen!’,” Hurts said.
From fans to his former Alabama teammates, a lot of people were excited to see Hurts back on the field in this state.
“As soon as Jalen got here, me and him connected and linked up and caught up. We’ve been walking around chilling with each other ever since he got here. I will forever consider him an Alabama guy,” Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis said.
On Saturday, Hurts will wear a split helmet that has both Alabama and Oklahoma logos on each side to honor the two schools that helped shape him into the player he is today. “I have a lot of appreciation for both schools and a lot of love,” Hurts said.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.