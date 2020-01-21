Hundreds march in Tuscaloosa on Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A series of events in Tuscaloosa honored the life and legacy or Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday.
It started with a Unity Breakfast Monday morning. When it ended, many more people arrived for a march through the streets of Tuscaloosa.
The efforts of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. appear alive and well in places like Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
“We’re not in bondage like we were. We’re not bound to people. But we’re able to do more as a community,” Elisha Jethro explained before the march started.
Many of the people who participated in Monday’s MLK Day march see the event as a way to honor King and continue the quest for equality he worked for.
“We shouldn’t give up on it at all. Whether it seems like there’s no progress being made, progress comes in small steps,” Iyana Diaz continued.
Melba Hellem Moore made signs for supporters to hold up during the march to Tuscaloosa City Hall. She was one of several who believe we can continue Dr. King’s work by opening our hearts and learning to love one another.
“Loving everybody, everybody coming together as one. Peaceful, integrity. These are the things Dr. King wants up to continue with,” Moore said.
“Love, love. If they learn how to love it’ll conquer a multitude of things,” Rev. William Charles McGee echoed.
Monday’s MLK Day schedule in Tuscaloosa concluded with a rally at First African Baptist Church at 6 p.m.
