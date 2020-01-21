How to get help paying your energy bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the temperature drops, cranking up the heat usually means a higher power bill, and for some it’s just not in the budget.
Something as simple as a towel or blanket placed under your door to stop drafts can help you keep your power bill from spiking during cold snaps, but if you’re having trouble paying your utility bill, there is help available.
“We will work with those community action agencies to help them identify and then support those who may need some help,” said Alabama Power spokesperson Michael Sznajderman.
There are several assistance programs available to Alabama residents. Alabama Power helps support several action agencies including the Salvation Army, which supports the elderly and disabled, as well as the Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity or JCCEO which helps low income families.
“Our customers actually help support those who are in need by checking off on their bill for a dollar or two dollars a month to support those who are less fortunate,” said Sznajderman
“If you find yourself in that situation where you will need extra help you can call the Salvation Army and we can direct you to the right place,” added Larry Dancy with the Salvation Army of Birmingham.
Preventing your energy bill from increasing is also a good idea, according to Sznajderman.
“In the cold months one thing to do is put your ceiling fan in reverse that that you push down the warm air,” said Sznajderman.
Sznajderman also suggests that during the day, opening your blinds to let the sun help heat your home but be sure to close the drapes at night to keep the cold hair out.
You can also install affordable weather stripping around exterior doors to prevent drafts.
Sznajderman said be careful with space heaters as they use a significant amount of energy and can also make your bill increase.
“Never use a space heater to heat a room that is not occupied,” advised Sznajderman.
Taking advantage of Alabama Power’s budget billing program can also save you money. The program takes an average of your energy usage each month and charges you based on the average so your bill remains around a certain amount and doesn’t spike during extreme temperatures.
Because of the cold, Birmingham Fire and Rescue says we’ll likely to see more fires.
Firefighters suggests you should plug in a space heater directly to the wall and not into an extension cord. Also, do not run the space heater all day. They can easily overheat and cause a fire.
Also, don’t use your oven to heat your home. Ovens do not give off much heat and use a lot of energy to operate.
