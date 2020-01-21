Gus Malzahn giving ‘full control’ of offense to new OC Chad Morris

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn spoke to the media at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday.
Malzahn praised the work of former players Marlon Davidson and Prince Tega Wonagho, and announced he’s giving full control of the offense to new offensive coordinator Chad Morris.
“He’s one of the best offensive minds in college football and we’re going to turn him loose. I trust him 110 percent and he’s going to take our offense and run with it,” Malzahn said.
Morris was hired at Auburn on December 10, 2019.
