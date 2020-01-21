FIRST ALERT: Very cold temperatures continue through Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! It is a very frigid start to the day with temperatures mostly in the lower 20s. When you factor in northerly winds at 5-15 mph, it makes it feel like it is in the teens. You will definitely want to bundle up and wear layers before you step outside this morning. Along with the cold temperatures, we can’t rule out a few flurries this morning as another shot of cold air moves into the Southeast. If any flurries fall, it will not create any issues for us on the roads. We will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the lower 40s. When you factor in light winds, it will continue to feel like it is in the mid to upper 30s.