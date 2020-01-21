FIRST ALERT: Very cold temperatures continue through Wednesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! It is a very frigid start to the day with temperatures mostly in the lower 20s. When you factor in northerly winds at 5-15 mph, it makes it feel like it is in the teens. You will definitely want to bundle up and wear layers before you step outside this morning. Along with the cold temperatures, we can’t rule out a few flurries this morning as another shot of cold air moves into the Southeast. If any flurries fall, it will not create any issues for us on the roads. We will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the lower 40s. When you factor in light winds, it will continue to feel like it is in the mid to upper 30s.
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for one more night of very cold temperatures. With a mostly clear sky and light winds, it will be ideal for temperatures to return to the lower 20s Wednesday morning. I would not even rule some upper teens in parts of North Alabama. With such cold temperatures, it will be important to drip your faucets overnight to prevent your pipes from icing up. Make sure you bring your pets inside too! Morning lows will trend warmer for the rest of the week.
WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be our transition day as clouds begin to move into our area. We will likely start the day with sunshine and end the day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are expected to be warmer with highs approaching 50°F. Moisture will increase giving us rain chances by Thursday.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the return of rain Thursday evening and into Thursday night. Most of Thursday will likely remain dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 50s. The bulk of the rain will likely move into Alabama Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. By Friday evening, I expect most of the rain to move out of our area. Good news is that all of the precipitation should fall as rain thanks to slightly warmer temperatures.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Weekend is looking dry and cool for all of Central Alabama. Temperatures will likely climb into the low to mid-50s on Saturday and Sunday. Morning temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s. We look to remain dry for the first half of next week with rain chances returning by next Wednesday and Thursday.
