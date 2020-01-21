Expanding Support: Mobile Crisis Unit now serving Sexual Assault Victims in outlying areas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sexual assault is traumatic.
The exams, questions, and fears that follow are also difficult.
The Crisis Center Rape Response program offers Support and resources for victims of sexual assault. They are based in Birmingham, but they now have a new mobile unit, to make sure victims in outlying areas of Walker, Blount and St. Clair counties have access to medical and mental health care, as well as legal services.
“The environment is more calming, geared to help them through the collection of evidence and the process,” says Kristin Rezek. She is a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner at the center, which served 300 survivors last year alone.
But there are many people who are unable to make it to Birmingham after an assault.
“There are a lot of barriers after an assault for a victim or a survivor to get here at the crisis center, it can be transportation, it can be time it can be childcare,” says Rezek.
That’s why the center has launched a new mobile unit, thanks to a new grant, to reach outlying areas in Jefferson, Blount, St Clair and Walker counties.
“The mobile unit goes to people in an area they are more comfortable with, we are going to their turf and allowing them to receive our services” says mobile unit counselor Rebecca Henderson.
The mobile unit sets up in a public parking lot. It’s unmarked, giving victims privacy.
“One of the big missions of the mobile unit is to especially help survivors in rural areas, we know that in some areas people talk and it may be a close knit community, so to have a mobile unit with a huge sign on it, there may be fears people will know what’s going on and will talk,” explains Henderson. “So it’s unmarked so they can come in and leave hopefully without any questions asked.”
The team on the mobile unit offers survivors all the same services as the Birmingham clinic, from the first exam after an assault, to medical care like HIV and pregnancy tests, as well and counseling sessions for the victim, and the victim’s family.
“We want people to know that we are here, we are here to listen and we are here to help and to listen as they need it,” says Henderson.
If you need immediate help, call the 24 rape response hotline at 205-323-7273.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, you can contact the Mobile Unit at 205-396-8376.
