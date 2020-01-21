Birmingham PD searching for missing man with dementia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for assistance in locating a missing man.
Police say 79-year-old Jimmie Lee Terry was last seen in the 1400 block of 18th Street SW on January 20. He is described as being 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds.
Police say Terry was reported missing by family members after he left home driving his maroon Ford F-150 XL and did not return. The vehicle’s tag number is 1BK9425. He was wearing blue jeans, a striped brown shirt, a black ball cap and moccasin shoes.
Terry is diagnosed with dementia.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Terry, please contact BPD at 205-297-8413 or call 911.
