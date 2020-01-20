WBC Heavyweight Champion of the World, Tuscaloosa’s Deontay Wilder, talks the good talk

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It is one of the most anticipated bouts in 2020, and it will take place Feb. 22 in Las Vegas. WBC Heavyweight Champ Deontay Wilder is set to take on Tyson Fury in a rematch from a controversial draw back in 2018.
“I don’t want to draw with any man,” said Wilder. “I am the baddest man in the world and I throw the hardest punch in boxing history. This has never sat well with me, and I am planning on setting the record straight when we step back in the ring.”
Wilder is 42-0-1, Fury is 29-0-1; both are big men. It is a pay-per-view event and is scheduled for Feb. 22, 2020 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Wilder did a sit down interview with WBRC following a training session, and he opened up a side of the Bronze Bomber not many get a chance to see.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.