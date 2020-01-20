UAB Students giving back in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On a frigid Monday, UAB students teamed up to serve their community, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King.
Students and staff joined community volunteers to complete projects at more than 30 different sites in the Birmingham area, as part of UAB's service project called the "MLK Beloved Community."
At railroad park, students cleaned the park and equipment, helping transition from winter actives to spring.
"It's really important because you get to honor Dr. King’s legacy and I think on your day off it's exactly what you should be doing," says Reshu Chandra. She’s a sophomore at UAB and served as a site leader for the railroad park project.
“I recruited a lot of my friends to come because I thought it would be a fun experience. As a site leader I have got to reach out to people I normally wouldn’t have, and my friends have gotten to meet new people too,” says Chandra.
“We’re trying to fulfill our roles as members of our community and just give back,” says Sean Martin, a junior at UAB. "We all come from different backgrounds, and that’s what Dr. King dreamed of, we are all here celebrating regardless of color, with a common goal,” says Chandra.
Students also served in the Lovelady center, serving the women there by working in the kitchen, and the childcare center. Kalicia Jolly, a senior, was one of them.
“I think it's important to serve on MLK day to live up to legacy and spreading love and peace through our neighborhood,” she said. “It made me feel grateful. I was inspired that no matter what goes on in life we can always pick ourselves back up, dust ourselves off, and try again.”
UAB leadership and Service Council helped organize the event, and students say it sends an important message. “As campus leaders I think it’s important to set an example for other students, and younger students and people looking at UAB from the outside and setting that example of service and giving back to the community,” says Sophomore Dylan Jackson.
