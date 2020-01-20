Thousands of high school track athletes honor MLK with unity walk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The MLK Indoor Track Classic at the Birmingham Crossplex is one Ciarra Ingram circles on her calendar every year.
“It’s my favorite meet because everyone comes together,” the Hoover sprinter said.
For the fourth straight year, more than 2,300 high school track athletes from Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi took a break from competition to link arms and walk in unity around the indoor track for a special ceremony honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
“It’s kind of surreal. I’ve never been in an environment like that with people you didn’t know, kind of everyone came together for a moment,” said Bibb County track athlete Ben Stewart.
“It’s just a moving moment and just shows how far we’ve come and I love it,” Ciarra Ingram added.
Although these athletes are competitors on the track, they believe today is about more than competition.
“It meant a lot knowing how much he fought for our freedom for us to be able to come out here and do this. It means we can do a lot more,” said Huffman sprinter Johnathan Ball.
“It’s just so soothing and so calming to know the person next to you is just as accepting as you are and that’s very important to me,” Ingram said.
